We are literally seeing something new pop up about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable device every single day. At this point, we literally know everything about the new foldable flagship device.

A new render image shows an allegedly final product image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, provided by the popular leakster, Ice Universe. The new images were shared on Twitter, and it shows off the front of the device, in an unfolded state, as well as the back of the device, showcasing the camera setup.

The highlight of this leaked render image is that it shows off the rumored under-display selfie camera, embedded into the inner display. The previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 arrived with a punch hole camera, and the Z Fold 3 was long rumored to have the new technology ready, and finished. By the looks of it, it seems like Samsung has managed to improve the technology enough to make it ready for prime time, just on time for the announcement, which is expected to happen next month, in August.

I think it’s better to be more rigorous pic.twitter.com/o7A1ceMRbq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2021

While Ice Universe has a great and accurate history record, do make sure to take this with a grain of salt. Previous renders have also talked about the under-display selfie camera, but we’ve not yet seen it in action, and there is still a chance that Samsung didn’t opt in for it this year, meaning that we could still end up receiving a punch hole front camera.

The widely rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is expected to be unveiled at the August 11 Samsung Unpacked event. It’s reported to come with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM. Allegedly, it will also have support for S-Pen and it will also be one of the first foldable devices to withstand some water and dust, thanks to an IP certificate. It’s unknown how big the battery is going to be, but reports point to a 4275mAh or 4400mAh battery capacity and 25W fast charging support.