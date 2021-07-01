Yesterday, we have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Active might be named differently, and the standard variant might actually receive the “Classic” branding. Today, we get to share a number of images of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in all of its glory.

The news comes from AndroidHeadlines, the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still features the beloved rotating bezel and two large buttons on the right side. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 Active will be the first devices to launch with Samsung’s own One UI Watch platform that was announced at MWC earlier. One UI Watch is Google’s new solution to fixing Wear OS, offering deeper integration and overall its a much improved operating system for smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series will be available in three sizes; 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. There seem to be two three color variants; Black, White and Gray. On the other hand, the Watch 4 Active will have at least four to choose from. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ to prevent scratches and scuffs. The DX+ apparently has better scratch resistance.

The chassis of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is either stainless steel or aluminium, and you’ll likely be able to pick the material for all three sizes that are offered. The report also suggests that any 20mm watch band will fit the Watch 4 Classic, and there will be Small/Medium, Medium/Large band sizes in the box. The Watch 4 Classic will also be rated for 5ATM water resistance and also be military MIL-STD-810G certified for more durability.

The Watch 4 Classic shows 28 as the date, we’re unsure if that could potentially mean that it’ll be released on the August 28th, but it might just be there for the show. Whatever the case is, the new Galaxy Watch 4 series are expected to be released at an Unpacked event later this summer, likely in August.