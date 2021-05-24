And so ends the mystery! If you’ve been following the recent chatter about an upcoming budget-centric Samsung tablet called Galaxy Tab S7 FE, there’s some good news for you – the device has finally been officially launched. At the moment, it has been listed on the Samsung Germany website, with all the product details and pricing in tow.

12.4-inch QUXGA display, 45W charging, and €649 asking price.

Starting with the design, similarities with the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7 are obvious, which means you get a premium all-metal build, AKG-tuned stereo speakers, slim bezels, and 5G support too. The biggest downgrades include a stepdown from a flagship processor, a single rear camera, and an LCD display instead of an AMOLED panel that you’ll find on the more expensive Galaxy Tab S7 and its Plus variant. As for the color options, looks like we’re getting Mystic Silver and Mystic Black trims.

Let’s talk about the specs now. You get a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels that is capable of producing 16 million colors. No high-refresh-rate magic to be seen here though! At its heart is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor ticking alongside 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. However, the microSD card slot will let you add another 1TB of storage to keep your files.

It steps down to Snapdragon 750G processor and only Sub-6GHz 5G

In the camera department, an 8MP sensor sits at the back, while video calling duties will be shouldered by a 5MP front snapper. NFC is not a part of the package, while a 10,090 mAh battery keeps the lights on. Interestingly, the tablet offers support for 45W fast charging. As for the flavor of 5G support by the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the spec sheet only mentions the Sub-6GHz standard, and not the faster mmWave band.

Now, the most important part – how much money will this tablet evaporate from your bank account? Samsung will sell the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for €649 (~ roughly $790), but details about its launch in other markets, especially the US, are not known at the moment. The tablet will come with a free 6-months subscription to Clip Studio Paint, and the S Pen will be a part of the package as well.