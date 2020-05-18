Realme Smart TV is all set to be unveiled on May 25. However, ahead of the launch, its design and key specifications have been revealed by the dedicated microsite.

The TV is touted to feature a “premium bezel-less design”. It will come with Chroma boost picture engine and will support up to 400 nits of brightness. Realme says it is “20% brighter than average (in the same segment).









The Realme Smart TV will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It will come equipped with four 24W stereo speakers, which is said to be the first-in-segment.

Further, it will also support Dolby Audio. More details could be revealed on May 20.

Source: Realme