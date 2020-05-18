Realme Smart TV

Realme Smart TV is all set to be unveiled on May 25. However, ahead of the launch, its design and key specifications have been revealed by the dedicated microsite.

The TV is touted to feature a “premium bezel-less design”. It will come with Chroma boost picture engine and will support up to 400 nits of brightness. Realme says it is “20% brighter than average (in the same segment).

The Realme Smart TV will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It will come equipped with four 24W stereo speakers, which is said to be the first-in-segment.

Realme Smart TV

Further, it will also support Dolby Audio. More details could be revealed on May 20.

Source: Realme

You May Also Like

Apple’s 27-inch iMac, Razer Blade Stealth 13 and more, on sale today

Today’s deals include the 27-inch Apple iMac, the Razer Blade Stealth 13, and more products from Amazon and B&H Photo Video

Today’s deals include the latest 13-inch MacBook Air and more

Today’s Amazon deals get you the latest 13-inch MacBook Air, a powerful gaming laptop from Razer, smartphones, speakers and more
600MP

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S21: Finally WORTHY of Ultra? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible camera configuration in the Samsung Galaxy S21, new Microsoft Surface products and more