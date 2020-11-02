After making its fair share of devices that included some McLaren Edition devices, Star Wars Limited Edition, and more, OnePlus has now unveiled an OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone. It costs 3,999 yuan (~ $597) and comes in a single 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. The special edition device is already up for pre-order in China and will be available for purchase on November 11. However, there’s no word on international availability yet.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is similar to the vanilla OnePlus 8T. But it differs in terms of design and software. It is likely the most customized limited edition OnePlus smartphone ever. The camera module is expanded to cover one-fourth of the back panel. It resembles a window housing with the texts – ‘NETRUNNER EDITION’, ‘2077’, and ‘NEURAL CONNECTION STATUS: ACTIVE’. There’s also a barcode from the game.

Additionally, instead of OnePlus branding, there is ‘Cyberpunk’ branding in yellow color at the bottom. The smartphone runs Android 11. with OxygenOS 11 on top but there’s a catch. It has a special theme, AOD style, and camera filters designed after the game. Moreover, it comes in a special box that includes the game’s map printed inside, a protective case with radium borders, Warp Charge 65 Power Adapter, USB cable, SIM card ejector, some stickers, and a badge.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The screen size remains the same as well. The only difference with the vanilla variant is that the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.