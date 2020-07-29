We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Sony has announced a new full-frame mirrorless camera meant for video creators. It includes some exciting features that will help it capture video at 4K and low-light photography. This is the new Sony Alpha a7S III.

The new Sony Alpha a7S III is a new mirrorless camera that was designed primarily for capturing video. It includes a new 12.1MP sensor and a Bionz XR processor engine that’s eight times more powerful than its predecessor. The Alpha a7S III also comes with video recording at 120fps and also 60FPS in 10-bit 4:2:2 color for more than an hour with a new heat-dissipating mechanism that will prevent the camera from stopping prematurely.

You also get a fast 759-point phase-detection autofocus with eye-tracking, five-axis in-body- image stabilization, and a 3-inch side opening rear LCD, which is first for Sony E Mount cameras. This new camera will also deliver awesome low-light pictures, as its new sensor can shoot between 40 and 409,600 ISO ranges. The Sony Alpha a7S III is expected to arrive in September for about $3,500 (without lenses).

