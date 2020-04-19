Author
This is not a leak; this is a new video teaser released by LG of the new device that will come to take the place of the G series, the new LG Velvet. It is true that it won’t include the best specs in the market, but it will still be an attractive device for anyone who lays eyes on it.

The new LG Velvet has been presented to the world in a new video teaser. This new mass-market flagship will arrive with a different approach to camera design, drifting away from the modules we see everywhere. This new device will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor instead of the Snapdragon 865 that’s currently present in most flagships. It will give this device a lower price tag and maybe new air to LG after reporting 20 consecutive quarters of losses to the LG’s mobile department. What do you think of this design?

