By this point, we’re used to seeing Pixel 6 leaks and rumors of the upcoming Pixel flagship, and we’ve also seen Google play alongside it and try to create some hype – back with the Pixel 3 series – but it’s downright surprising to see such a big company talk about its upcoming flagship in so much detail, and see the design showcased in a number of official, high-quality images.

Google today has revealed that its upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will debut with the company’s own custom-built Tensor SoC. This new chipset will power both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, the name is also confirmed, alongside a few other specifications.

“Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro debut this fall, and that’s when we’ll share all the details we normally release at launch like new features, technical specs and pricing and availability. But today, we’re giving you a preview of what’s to come.“

The Pixel 6 series will be made out of new materials and also receive new finishes. The Pixel 6 Pro’s “polished aluminum frame and the 6’s matte aluminum finish.” They “both feel great in your hand,” says Google in the blog post. Dieter Bohn, from TheVerge, was able to go hands-on with the devices and interview Rick Osterloh, Google’s hardware chief, about the upcoming Pixel duo. He said:

“We knew we didn’t have what it took to be in the ultra high end [in the past],” Osterloh admits. “And this is the first time where we feel like we really have it.”

Both Pixel 6 devices will feature a glass sandwich design with a fit-and-finish that is as high quality and premium as it can get; it’s comparable to Samsung, Apple, and Huawei’s quality, says TheVerge. “We’ve definitively not been in the flagship tier for the past couple years, this will be different,” says Osterloh. We should be expecting the new devices to be high-end, premium, likely costing true premium flagship prices at around $1,000.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be slightly curved and feature three cameras on the back; a wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide, and a 4X optical-zoom folder telephoto lens. Camera specifications aren’t shared at the moment, but the wide-angle main sensor can take in 150 percent more light.

Google Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As opposed to its larger Pro sibling, this will have a completely flat display and won’t have the telephoto camera sensor on the back. Both devices will heave nearly identical designs and overall looks but will differ in color combinations and also lack a few things from the larger Pro variant.

Tensor SoC (System-on-Chip)

Both devices will feature a new Titan M2 chip for security and will be equipped with Google’s own Tensor SoC, and also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The CPU, GPU, and 5G support are all a mystery at this point as Google didn’t go into detail. This new information matches with some of the previously leaked specifications that we shared earlier.

The “Tensor” branding is mostly used for AI development and hardware inside Google, so it’s not surprising that the software giant picked this name. Osterloh also mentioned that there would be an “always-on computer” that will handle low-level, low power processes like the ambient displays, says TheVerge. The battery life is also described as “all day.”

