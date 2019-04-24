This is the Google Pixel 3a!
Google is expected to unveil its budget Pixel phones, dubbed Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, on May 7, at the debut of the upcoming Google I/O 2019 conference. We know pretty much everything there is to know about the devices, and, more recently, we’ve seen official renders get leaked for a better look at the phones.
Thanks to Evan Blass, we’re getting a higher-resolution render of the smaller model, the Pixel 3a. Nothing has changed in terms of what we know, with the same notch-less design that sports top and bottom bezels, and the date May 7 still being displayed on the screen.
From previous leaks and reports we know that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will probably feature displays of 2,160 x 1,080 and 2,220 x 1,080 resolutions, Snapdragon 670 and 710 processor, as well as 4GB of RAM. Camera-wise you should expect the same camera as on the original Pixel 3 phone, and, as far as pricing is concerned, gossip has it in the $400-500 range.