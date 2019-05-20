Android

This is the codename for next year’s Samsung Galaxy S11

The story of the 2020 Samsung Galaxy S11 is an interesting one, and so is the phone’s existence. Last summer a report suggested that the Galaxy S10 (image above) could be the last Galaxy S in the line-up, with no Galaxy S11 being planned. Later on it turned out that the phone will indeed exist, just that Samsung is considering, once again, changing its naming convention to something that would resemble the one used by Huawei.

Ice universe took it to Twitter to inform everyone that the Samsung Galaxy S11 (or whatever its name will be), is internally known as “Picasso”. That’s how Samsung’s internal R&D team is referring to it, and, it makes sense, if you come to think of it. The upcoming Galaxy Note10 is internally known by the codename “Da Vinci”, and it seems Samsung is upping its codename game with class.

