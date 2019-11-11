Amazon just keeps giving us more Apple deals. This time, the latest Apple Watch Series 5 is available in both 40 and 44mm options with Stainless steel or Aluminum cases.

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band is $40 off, that means you just have to pay $459. You can even save an extra $5.23 when you check to apply a coupon.

The larger Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band is available for $514 and you also get free shipping. You can get an extra $50 off and pay $464 if you get approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) – Space Black Stainless-Steel Case with Black Sport Band lets you save $80, which will go down to $669. You can also get an extra $50 off with the Amazon Rewards Visa Card to end up paying just $619. The 40mm version is already sold out, but you can always check to see if they’ve restocked.