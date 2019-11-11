Author
Tags

Amazon just keeps giving us more Apple deals. This time, the latest Apple Watch Series 5 is available in both 40 and 44mm options with Stainless steel or Aluminum cases.

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band is $40 off, that means you just have to pay $459. You can even save an extra $5.23 when you check to apply a coupon.

The larger Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band is available for $514 and you also get free shipping. You can get an extra $50 off and pay $464 if you get approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) – Space Black Stainless-Steel Case with Black Sport Band lets you save $80, which will go down to $669. You can also get an extra $50 off with the Amazon Rewards Visa Card to end up paying just $619. The 40mm version is already sold out, but you can always check to see if they’ve restocked.

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Google Buying FitBit Means A LOT, Here’s Why… (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Google officially buying Fitbit , leaked images of the Moto Razr the new Samsung W20 5G and more
Freebuds 3

Huawei Freebuds 3 hands-on: good looking, great sounding jewelry

The entire Freebuds 3 experience is top notch, from the easy pairing process to the controls, phone calls, listening to music, everything screams premium.
iPhone 11 review

5G iPhone trio on track, as Apple reportedly urges its suppliers

Apple is mobilizing its suppliers for the 5G iPhone launch, according to recent reports citing people from the supply chain.