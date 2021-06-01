Samsung has tasted some sweet success with its Galaxy-A series lately, hitting the coveted target of competitive innards wedded to an attractive asking price. The Galaxy A51 proved to be one of the best exhibits of Samsung’s formula proving its mettle, but the Galaxy A-series is not solely about mid-rangers. It includes entry-level phones too. In an unsurprising turn of events, the next entry-level member of the series – called the Galaxy A03s – has been leaked in all its glory prior to an official debut.

As per renders shared by leakster @OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A03s borrows heavily from the Galaxy A02s when it comes to the design language. You get a familiar triple rear camera setup, thick chin on the front, polycarbonate build, and a V-shaped notch. Or as Samsung would like to call it – the Infinity-V design philosophy.

A fingerprint sensor is the big upgrade for Samsung's next dirt-cheap Android

While Samsung appears to have been lazy at the designing stage, there is one major upgrade. The Galaxy A03s is shown rocking a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button. The Galaxy A02s, on the other hand, missed out on this biometric authentication hardware as a cost-cutting measure. The Galaxy A02s was priced at $109.99 for the US market, so we’re expecting its successor to retail in the same ballpark.

The leakster claims that Galaxy A03s features a 6.5-inch display. There is no word on the resolution figures yet, but don’t expect any high refresh rate wizardry here. Coming to the camera hardware, the main snapper uses a 13MP sensor. It is accompanied by a pair of 2MP cameras – most likely for depth sensing and macro photography. There’s a 5MP shooter on the front to handle selfies and video calls.

Unfortunately, details about the processor at its heart, RAM, and storage capacity are still a mystery. The leak also doesn’t mention how much the Galaxy A03s will cost and when it is going to make its official debut. But this is Samsung we’re talking about, which means further leaks will spill those details too, sooner than later.