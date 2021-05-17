Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will reportedly offer a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.
Less than a month ago, some CAD-based renders of what was claimed to be the Galaxy A22 – Samsung’s most affordable 5G to date – were leaked. In an unsurprising turn of events, what seems like official renders of the upcoming phone in multiple color options have now popped up online, alongside details of its core internal hardware.

Triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 inside, and roughly $180 price tag

Starting with the design, the Galaxy A22 appears to take some inspiration from the recently launched Galaxy A52 and A72. There are three cameras at the back and a waterdrop notch at the front that falls in line with the company’s Infinity-V design language. Interestingly, we also get a glimpse of the phone’s 4G variant that has four cameras at the back and a curvier U-shaped notch on the front with slimmer bezels. As for color options, the report from 91Mobiles mentions four shades – white, purple, light green, and black.

Another surprising element is the choice of display technology. The Galaxy A22 4G will reportedly pack a more vibrant 6.4-inch HD+AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A22 5G will arrive with a more pixel-dense FHD+ LCD panel with the same diagonal. The processor at the heart of each variant also differs, with the 4G model going for MediaTek’s Helio G80 SoC, while the 5G-ready version draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip.

Talking about the camera hardware, the Galaxy A22 5G will reportedly offer a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide angle snapper, and another 2MP lens (unclear if it is for macro photography or depth sensing). The 4G model adds another 2MP camera to the mix. Selfie and video calling duties, on the other hand, will be handled by a 13MP shooter. There’s a 5,000mAh battery inside that supports 15W fast charging. As per a previous leak, the Samsung offering will be priced in the ballpark of $180 and is slated to make its official debut in the second half of 2021.

