Huawei is still one of the biggest companies in the smartphone market. It still presents some of the most impressive devices available. Both their Mate and P series include killer specs, even better cameras and usually an appealing design. Yes, all the obstacles placed by the United States have indeed stopped its momentum, but it hasn’t stopped them from creating more amazing devices. Maybe this isn’t a device that we will see in the US or on Amazon, but the upcoming Huawei P40 will most likely be a beast.

6.57" pph, 2K/FHD+, HDR, DCI-P3, WF AMOLED Display

A simpler name would be nice😂 pic.twitter.com/i3AM0O1Y3E — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 8, 2019

We have an official leak from the Huawei P40. Yes, it may not look like much, since the only information that we see in there, is that this device was co-engineered with Leica. Huawei and Leica have worked together for some time now, and they’ve given us some of the best cameras available on a smartphone. This new Huawei P40 also shows us a curved display. Rumors say that this may be the pro variant of the P40. They also say that it could feature a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with HDR support, dual selfie cameras housed in a pill-shaped punch-hole, and yeah, that’s it. We will keep you posted if any new rumors or official information shows up.

Source: GSM Arena