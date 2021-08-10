Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 featured

We are just days away from the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and we keep getting information and rumors about the upcoming devices. Now, the latest rumor suggests that we will get a charger with the purchase of Samsung’s new foldable. However, this is not like before, when every company included a charging brick with the purchase of your new device. Now you will have to take action if you feel like getting a free charger with your new Samsung phone.

Suppose you’re planning on getting a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. In that case, we strongly advise you to head over to Samsung.com, where you will be able to reserve your new device, as this will get you a $100 extra trade-in savings, a full year of Samsung Care+ for free and other goodies. And things could get even better with the pre-order period.

Reservations for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been live for quite a while, which means that pre-orders are just around the corner. And now, according to Twitter user @_snoopytech_, Samsung will give you a “Note Pack” with your Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders. This pack would allegedly get users an S Pen case and a 25W wall charger. This means great news for all of those interested in a new Galaxy Z Fold 3, as we could say that it will indeed feature S Pen support. However, it also means that the device will ship without a power adapter in the box.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order bundle could arrive with an €89 price tag, which means that the final price of the S Pen case could close, and remember that the current price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S-View cover with S-Pen is $90, so it may not be a bad guess. Which means that the 25W wall charger could almost come free of charge… right?

