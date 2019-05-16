This is how Samsung is fixing the Galaxy Fold and its issues

After incidents involving early Samsung Galaxy Fold review devices made the headlines, the manufacturer officially delayed the foldable’s launch date indefinitely. It was last week that the company’s CEO said that internal tests are almost over and that a new launch date should be announced soon.

A recent report from Korea is outlining the progress Samsung made in fixing the issues with the Galaxy Fold. There were two main issues with the phone: first, debris found a way under the display, through the part of the device housing the hinge, rendering the screen inoperable. Second, a protective layer on top of the display, which was supposed to stay there, could be easily removed, damaging the screen.

Regarding the hinge, the report suggests that Samsung is dramatically reducing the portion of the device where the hinge is exposed. Since reducing is not equal to eliminating, this won’t prevent debris from getting under the display from that portion, but it reduces the chances dramatically. As far as the protective film is concerned, the report suggests that Samsung is now folding the ends of the film under the display, making it much harder to peel off. Additionally, a huge warning sticker would warn about the dangers of peeling said film.

There’s no exact date mentioned by the report when the Galaxy Fold re-launch will happen, but it is allegedly already being tested with Korean carriers.