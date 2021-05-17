Apple is rumored to be working on a new tier of its music service. It is tipped to be preparing to launch a new HiFi streaming option for Apple Music as soon as tomorrow. The music service was recently spotted on the Beta version of Music Apple for Android. Ahead of the official unveiling, Apple recently teased an upcoming major announcement for Apple Music. Now, a brand new graphic has appeared online that was found within ‌Apple Music‌ on the web.

The latest development comes from designer Stijn de Vries who discovered a new “Lossless” logo within ‌Apple Music‌ on the web. He took to Twitter to post about it. This logo reveal solidifies speculation that Apple is planning to announce a new Lossless audio streaming feature for ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers. This new logo could accompany songs compatible with Lossless audio streaming.

According to the rumors, Apple could be preparing to launch a new “HiFi” tier of ‌Apple Music‌. It is said to come with lossless audio and a Spatial audio experience on compatible hardware. Apple Music getting HiFi streaming options was found within the iOS 14.6 beta. As per rumors, Apple Music app will gain HiFi streaming options in the near future to join or to replace one of the current options.

According to the rumors, the lossless audio files preserve every detail of the original file. Plus, these files will obviously use significantly more space on your device. It is said that 10 GB of space could store 1,000 songs with lossless and up to 200 songs with hi-res lossless. However, as my colleague, Anton, pointed out, 256kbps currently in use is more than enough for most people. Hence, you might be okay not boarding the hype train. As a rule of thumb, anything connected via Bluetooth will likely bottleneck the experience.