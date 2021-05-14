We are still several months away from the launch of the new iPhone 13 lineup, and it seems that we may finally see the notch get smaller. We have been receiving several reports, rumors, and predictions claiming that Apple will finally be able to address the issue that started back in 2017. The solution doesn’t come with changes on the phone’s design, as we saw a couple of days ago on several renders of a possible iPhone M1, created by Designer Antonio de Rosa. Instead, Apple could’ve managed to do so by decreasing the size of the Face ID chip.

The latest report claims that Apple has found a way to make its Face ID chip smaller, which would finally allow the company to reduce the size of the notch on the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. The notch currently contains several components: a speaker, microphone, and all the necessary hardware needed for Face ID. This includes a dot projector, the front camera, an infrared camera, a Flood illuminator, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor, which work together to give its users ultra-safe facial recognition features. Now, those aren’t the only components housed in the notch, as there are more of them working behind the scenes. Such is the case of the VCSEL chip, which is responsible for processing Face ID images.

The good news is that now, according to Digitimes, Apple could’ve found a way to cut down the size of the VCSEK chip by 40 to 50 percent. This information was the first time we received similar information was back in January from the Japanese Site MacOtakara, followed by a report by Ming-Chi Kuo two months ago. Digitimes also suggests that this new and smaller VCSEL chip will also come in iPads. Now, we can also think that Apple could’ve also tried to reduce the size of the notch by removing the speaker and microphone from the notch and moving them to the bezel, but only time will tell.

Source Digitimes

Via 9to5Mac