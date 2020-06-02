For the past few weeks, we’ve been hearing rumors of a new streaming device from Google that might come with its own remote, unlike the Chromecast lineup. Now, XDA-Developers has unearthed what appears to be official product renders of the upcoming streaming device from Google that will be based on the Android TV platform and is codenamed Sabrina.

The new streaming device from Google looks like an oblong pebble and will reportedly come in black, white, and a light pink color similar to the one we saw on the Pixel 3. It is said to pack an Amlogic chip and will also support Dolby Vision. The price is rumored to fall somewhere around $69, but details about a release date are still under the wraps.

As for the remote, it has a clean candy bar design with rounded buttons, although we only see the top half of it in the leaked renders. The upcoming streaming device might debut under the Nest branding and may introduce a few UI changes as well, such as YouTube TV integration in the Live section, a new Google Assistant interface, and support for Nest home cameras and doorbells alerts.