HUAWEI is working on making lives easier by charging devices from a distance. In its patent – filed in September 2019 – the company has detailed a laser technology that can achieve fully wireless battery-charging process for phones and other devices. The tech doesn’t have a name yet. However, it is exciting to see innovation in charging tech. With phones getting bigger and the introduction of foldables, battery life could be a problem for users. Using this tech, it could be solved since there is no plugging-in or wires required to charge your device. You can check out the working in the below video.

HUAWEI says, “one of the biggest challenges to bathing every conference room or coffee shop in invisible charging power has been the safety of the lasers when surrounded by naked eyeballs.” The company is working on it. This HUAWEI patent is the first to include a safety mechanism that detects eyes in the laser’s path and prompts the devices to shut off to protect the individuals and pets in the area.

The technology allows multiple users with compatible devices to charge using a single wireless module just by being in the room the module powers. For instance, if you are sitting in a conference room or a coffee shop with a wireless module, your devices will charge automatically (given they are compatible). Users will have the freedom to use their devices without worrying about depleting battery life as the module constantly provides battery power.

The technology’s small transmitting and receiving capacity is ideal for medium and long-distance wireless power transmission for a range of mobile devices, from phones to drones. Laser-charging technology can be used in a home, commercial, or office setting in order to eliminate unexpected shut-down or charging breaks. There is no word on the official roll out of the tech yet.

