Rumors concerning the Huawei P40 series are picking up momentum. We recently heard that Huawei’s next flagship is going to arrive in March 2020 and that they would include some mayor upgrades when compared to the previous P30 series. Now, we get new leaked renders of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, and they look a lot like another upcoming smartphone series.

We have a new gallery of leaked renders for the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro. These come from @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. This new device looks just like the Samsung Galaxy S11. Its camera module has a similar design, and it’s also in the same place, and we may even get the same number of cameras, five in the Pro version, and four in the regular Huawei P40. These images also reveal a flat display for the regular P40, while the P40 Pro would include a curved screen. These dark renders don’t help out with details, but at least we can believe that it will include a notch or a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera. What we can tell you is that we won’t see pop-up cameras here, or a headphone jack in either one of the Huawei P40 series devices.

