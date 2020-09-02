When it comes to finding and fixing problems around the home or in your car, having access to a powerful and reliable camera is absolutely key. But even the best smartphone camera can’t make its way into those inaccessible spots that often host the source of your problems.

Enter the Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android & iOS, which makes it easy to fix broken parts, examine hard-to-reach places, and much more—all for just $29.95 when you pick one up today.

This intrepid borescope comes with a 2-meter cable, a powerful LED light that can illuminate its surroundings, and an 8mm lens that can be used for quick and easy inspections in virtually any environment.

Also available in 5-meter and 10-meter configurations, the Sinji Flexible Borescope will allow you to investigate blocked drain pipes, defective machine parts that are impossible to illuminate with a traditional flashlight or camera, and much more.

It’s easy to stream the footage directly to your smartphone or tablet thanks to a free app, and you’ll even be able to take detailed photos or record video in order to send the footage to third-party experts if needed.

Your order also comes with a hook and magnet that can be used to retrieve lost keys and other items that fall in those impossible-to-reach areas.

Find, fix, diagnose and investigate a wide range of problems around the home with help from the Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android & iOS while it’s available for just $29.95—over 20% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.