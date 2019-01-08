iOS

This could be the new iPad mini 5, but there’s no flash in sight

We have new photos of what could be the new iPad Mini. This design is completely different to anything we have seen on previous mini tablets, and yeah, it could be the new generation of this device.

Some images of what could be the 5th gen iPad mini have shown up on Twitter. These photos show that the new tablet would have cellular connectivity because of its redesigned antenna. What we don’t see is the flash that we were expecting because of some previously leaked cases. However, there’s also a chance that this is a prototype and not the final product.

