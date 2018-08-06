This could be the first image of a real 6.1” iPhone

We’re very close to the event that will reveal the new selection of iPhone devices, but by the time that comes, we’ll most likely know everything that’s important about the upcoming Apple products.

Apple will most likely discontinue its current iPhone X after the presentation of these new models. Three new iPhones are supposed to be on their way, two of them with OLED screens and a less expensive model with LCD. The important thing is that an image got to Slashleaks. In this image we’re supposed to be looking at the new 6.1” model. Of course we can’t confirm the authenticity of this photo but at least we’re invited to believe that the background of the image is the ceiling of a Foxconn facility.