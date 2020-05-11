Oppo Reno 3
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

OPPO announced the Reno 3 lineup in December, last year. The series consists of two phones primarily- Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G. It looks like it is time for an upgrade.

An alleged OPPO Reno 4 image has appeared online. It comes from popular tipster Ice Universe from Weibo. It showcases the back panel of the device, which looks completely different from its predecessors.

Reno 4

The Reno 4 is seen sporting a quad rear camera setup. Out of the four cameras, three are arranged vertically on the top left corner of the device. The fourth one sits adjacent to the third sensor.

What do you think about this design? Do you like it?

