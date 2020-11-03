LG is working hard to make the smartphone world a bit more exciting. Last week we received rumors that the company is allegedly working on a new smartphone with a rollable device, which is currently known as Project B. This device is rumored to arrive sometime in March, as part of LG’s explorer project, which also includes the LG Wing. However, it seems that we won’t have to wait that long to see the phone’s design, or at least an idea of what we may get, as new leaks have emerged, and they look hot.

Maybe the whole Rollable phone concept wasn’t very clear for some of us, as we weren’t precisely sure ‘how it was going to roll.’ However, the guys over at LetsGoDigital found a patent granted to LG for a smartphone with a rollable display. The patent was filed back in August 2019, and it was published a couple of months ago in September, and it can now be found in the World Intellectual Property Office database.

“Once pulled out, the screen area is enlarged by 100%. The user can also decide to roll out only one way if desired. When pulled out, the left and right frame edges will move with it, so that the rollable display remains well protected by the housing and the user can use the frame edges as a grip.”

The patent documentation describes a device with a retractable frame and an OLED display that will roll out from both sides of the phone. Once both sides of the display are pulled out, the phone’s display area would double. However, LG would users to roll out one side of the device at a time and not both sides every time.

The larger screen surface would make LG’s Project B a great phone for multi-tasking since it would also allow multiple apps displaying side by side in split-screen mode. The phone would also benefit from a retractable screen, as these are more durable than foldable displays since they tend to be more vulnerable at the folding line. We will have to wait and see if LG can really pull it off and if they can also manage to give this new phone stylus support.

Source LetsGoDigital

Via Android Authority