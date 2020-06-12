If you’re still using the web without the protection of a Virtual Private Network (VPN), you’re leaving your devices open to a massive trove of cyber threats and malware attacks that can do everything from steal your browsing data to infiltrate your banking information.

But not all VPNs are created equal. Hola VPN Plus is an award-winning platform that offers unparalleled security along with a variety of features that make it incredibly easy to browse anywhere in the world, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for 95% off at just $34.99.

Unlike most VPNs that offer minimal security at the expense of your browsing speed, Hola VPN Plus allows you to browse at full-speed on all of your devices, while bypassing geo-restrictions across the globe.

Ideal for frequent travelers, this best-selling VPN boasts over 200 million users spread over 190 countries worldwide, and you’ll be able to safeguard your data and privacy regardless of whether you’re on a public or private connection thanks to the latest AES256 encryption.

You’ll also be able to receive award-winning 24/7 customer support for any problems you may have with your connection, and it’s easy to bypass those obnoxious content blockers when you travel overseas—meaning you’ll be able to keep up with your favorite streaming content on sites like Netflix and Hulu.

Protect your data and privacy anywhere in the world without limiting your browsing speed. A lifetime subscription to Hola VPN Plus is on sale for just $34.99—95% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.