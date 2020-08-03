Despite some notable and optimistic predictions, it now looks as though most of us are going to be stuck at home for quite some time—due to the seemingly unchecked growth of reported coronavirus cases within the United States.

So why not make the most of a less-than-ideal situation and treat yourself to a much-needed and affordable TV upgrade? Usually priced at over $300, this best-selling 32-inch LG TV is currently on sale for just $189.99—over 35% off its usual price.

Featuring a brilliant screen with FHD resolution, this sleek and stylish flatscreen TV fits in seamlessly with any decor and comes loaded with digital TV reception features, power management technology, AV control compatibility, and much more.

This TV combines smart technology with a wide range of connectivity options that make it easy to connect all of your various devices, and the component video input can also act as a composite video input—allowing you to connect super-old legacy devices as well.

It features two built-in 5W speakers, USB plug-and-play support, and even comes with a Crestron Connected® Certification that means you’ll be able to connect AV control systems for added functionality.

The LT340C also boasts a stunning contrast ratio of 500000:1, and a maximum resolution of 1366 x 768 means that you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite TV shows and movies in their original glory.

Up your at-home entertainment game with a LG 32″ LT340C Series FHD LED TV while it’s on sale for just $189.99—over 35% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.