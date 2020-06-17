Amazon’s Fire range of tablets are dirt cheap, but that affordability comes at the cost of a heavily skinned UI that lacks Google Play ecosystem and has a tonne of other limitations. Senior XDA community member, Datastream33, has developed a new app called Amazon Fire Toolbox that lets you run Google apps and do a lot more on Amazon’s cheap tablets.

As per an XDA-Developers report, it is compatible with all Amazon Fire tablets dating back to the Fire HD 6 that was launched in 2014. However, you need to enable USB debugging firsthand, because the app uses Android Debug Bridge (ADB) to execute commands on the tablet. (Read Amazon’s guide on working with ADB on Fire tablets here).

Image: XDA-Developers

The Amazon Fire Toolbox app’s interface looks quite easy and the options you have at your disposal are quite self-explanatory. Here are a few major things it allows you to do on your Fire tablet:

Disable all Amazon bloatware Sideload any app on the tablet Install Google Play Store Replace Alexa with Google Assistant Remove Amazon ads Search and install Fire tablet drivers Force power off / reboot the tablet Custom adjust the pixel density Boot into recovery mode Create restorable system backup Install a native updater Local screen recoder Set custom image as lockscreen wallaper Ability to install custom launcher Restore to default Amazon settings Copy files from PC to tablet



