Image: Amazon

Amazon’s Fire range of tablets are dirt cheap, but that affordability comes at the cost of a heavily skinned UI that lacks Google Play ecosystem and has a tonne of other limitations. Senior XDA community member, Datastream33, has developed a new app called Amazon Fire Toolbox that lets you run Google apps and do a lot more on Amazon’s cheap tablets.

As per an XDA-Developers report, it is compatible with all Amazon Fire tablets dating back to the Fire HD 6 that was launched in 2014. However, you need to enable USB debugging firsthand, because the app uses Android Debug Bridge (ADB) to execute commands on the tablet. (Read Amazon’s guide on working with ADB on Fire tablets here).

amazon_fire_toolbox
Image: XDA-Developers

The Amazon Fire Toolbox app’s interface looks quite easy and the options you have at your disposal are quite self-explanatory. Here are a few major things it allows you to do on your Fire tablet:

Disable all Amazon bloatwareSideload any app on the tablet
Install Google Play StoreReplace Alexa with Google Assistant
Remove Amazon adsSearch and install Fire tablet drivers
Force power off / reboot the tabletCustom adjust the pixel density
Boot into recovery modeCreate restorable system backup
Install a native updaterLocal screen recoder
Set custom image as lockscreen wallaperAbility to install custom launcher
Restore to default Amazon settingsCopy files from PC to tablet


