More and more rumors suggest that the new iPhone 12 will arrive without EarPods and a power adapter. Now, we find a new render from “a really reliable source” which is supposed to be the box insert for the new iPhone, which could confirm that the new lineup would indeed arrive with just a USB-C to Lightning cable.

It seems that Apple is taking its plans to reduce e-waste and costs too far. Rumors keep claiming that the new iPhone 12 lineup will only include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. The latest rumor comes from ConceptsiPhone, and it shows us what could be the iPhone 12’s box insert with a thin profile, which includes a circular area for the USB-C to Lightning cable and a square area that could be for paperwork. However, we don’t see the space for the possible earphones or charger.

Now, Apple usually makes its packaging out of recycled paper products, which couldn’t really match this plastic-looking insert, so we should take this new information with some salt. Let’s remember that these are only rumors, and we could still get at least a new 20W charger with the iPhone 12.

Source MacRumors

Via ConceptsiPhone