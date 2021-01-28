When it comes to physical hard drives, it’s not a matter of if they will fail, but when. That’s why redundancy is important when it comes to backing up your work, and cloud storage makes this easier than ever, especially with so many affordable options out there.

However, if you’re an entrepreneur, marketer, or creative who works with digital assets like video and graphics, you know just how crucial reliable cloud storage can be. Unfortunately, today’s most popular cloud storage solutions just aren’t tailored towards creative workloads, but Starchive is, and it’s currently offering 1TB of storage capacity for just $96.99.

Starchive is the digital asset manager of choice for creative work. It comes with everything you would expect from mainstream cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive, such as easy file sharing and fast uploads, but the similarities end there. One notable difference is the ability to preview or playback any file type. There are no limits to the types of files you can upload, so you can save and share large RAW video files, graphic design project files, creative briefs, and much more.

File management is handled with creativity in mind as well. You can tag files and group files so that they’re easy to search for, which is handy if you want to locate a previously used asset that you want to reuse for a current project. This also means you won’t have to duplicate the same file and place them into different folders for separate files, which can add up to hundreds of gigabytes of saved storage.

Where Starchive truly shines, however, is its AI-powered search engine. It recognizes the objects in your photos and video thumbnails and sorts them into curated collections. For example, if you have a lot of project files involving flowers, they’ll be added to a custom collection. With this, you can draw inspiration from similar assets you’ve worked with in the past.

Starchive is even trusted by artists and organizations like Bob Dylan, the New York Philharmonic, and Volvo. Despite its enterprise-level features, Starchive comes in at a consumer price. Sign up today and get 1TB of storage, automated file curation, and robust asset management features for just $96.99.