As enticing as toy aisles are, toy selection at the store is limited to what the store has in stock. If the toy your child wants isn’t on the shelves, then there’s not much you can do other than stress about it. The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle removes the possibility of not having the toys your child wants. With this easy-to-use 3D printer, kids and adults can design and print their own toys for $314.

As seen on Shark Tank, the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is a simple, intuitive one-touch 3D printer that will let you design new toys with your child or pick from an ever-growing toy catalog. Unlike other 3D printers, Toybox doesn’t require you to use a knife to cut and shape prints.

With your Toybox, you will receive 8 colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food that will be good for making 100-300 toys depending on the size of each print. The varied color material means your printed toys will be just as vibrant and appealing as anything you’d see at the store, but this time they’re customized to your exact specifications.

Simple functionality means every step of the toy-making process can be done as a fun collaboration between you and your child. Adults can use the companion app to sift through the menu of pre-designed toys, and children can pick what looks fun or give design ideas.

You can pick up your own Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle now for $314.99, a discount of 32%. For one payment, you can get up to 300 toys that are fully customizable for anyone who will be enjoying them.

Prices subject to change