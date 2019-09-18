This 2019 iPad Pro dummy shows that we may get triple cameras soon

We have now seen the that 2019 iPhones will have a triple camera, but we now get more rumors of a 2019 iPad Pro that would follow the same line.

The iPad Pro is without a doubt the best tablet available in today’s market, and apparently, Apple wants to make it even better. We have received images of a dummy iPad Pro that could be launched later this year. We can see the camera module with three cameras, and according to Sonny Dickson, this photo comes from a reliable source. This is not the first time we get to hear about a possible new iPad Pro, but we will have to wait and see. We don’t have more information about the possible sensors we might get in this new iPad Pro, but we could expect to get some more rumors. We could even expect it in another Apple event, maybe in October.