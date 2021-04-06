There are wireless chargers, chargers that are Power Delivery compatible, and then there are some that are small and lightweight. However, to find everything at one place is quite difficult. Here’s when the latest offering from INTELLI comes into play. The company has launched ScoutPro as the first portable charger that is universally compatible.

The multi-tool of portable fast charging can charge any laptop, iPads and tablets, as well as drones, cameras, speakers, handheld game consoles and more. Moreover, it is MagSafe compatible and will wirelessly charge new iPhones and other smartphones. Plus, it features wireless charging for Apple Watch and can also wirelessly charge AirPods and other earbuds, watches and fitness trackers.

It comes with three built-in charging ports a wireless charger. The ScoutPro can charge up to 5 devices at once. Apart from the Apple device compatiblility, ScoutPro also supports Huawei Super Charge, Oppo and Oneplus 22.5W charging, OPPO 40W charging, Samsung fast charging for Galaxy S21/S21+ and Galaxy Note 20. But what about charging the device itself? One might assume it might take plenty of time to charge the INTELLI ScoutPro. However, recharging the ScoutPro is quick as it is claimed to take 55-120 minutes using the INTELLI 100W GaN wall charger.

The new INTELLI ScoutPro portable charger is available in two models, the 160W Power Delivery ScoutPro and the 200 W Power Delivery ScoutPro Max. You can back it up here.

ScoutPro Specifications

Capacity: 20,000 maH/74Wh

Total Power: 195W

USB-C Port 1: 100W

USB-C Port 2: 60W

USB-A Port: 22.5W

MagSafe Wireless Charger: 10W

Apple Watch Charger: 2.5W

Combined Max Output: 160W

Recharge Time: 55 minutes (using a 100W charger)

Dimensions: 5.4 x 3.3 x 1.14

Weight: 515g

ScoutPro Max Specifications

Capacity: 24,000 maH/88.8Wh

Total Power: 240W

USB-C Port 1: 100W

USB-C Port 2: 100W

USB-A Port: 22.5W

MagSafe Wireless Charger: 15W

Apple Watch Charger: 2.5W

Combined Max Output: 200W

Recharge Time: 120 minutes (using a 100W charger)

Dimensions: 6.6 x 3.3 x 1.18

Weight: 545g