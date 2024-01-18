The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is finally here. The new flagship phones from Samsung bring a lot to the table, including improved internal hardware, cameras, as well as a lot of AI features. While Samsung showcased a lot of new features during its live keynote, there are many details that didn't receive the spotlight they deserved. We've gathered them all here in one place to make sure you don't miss a thing. Here are some of the hidden features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series:

5 AI features are free only until 2025

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series comes with a lot of AI features. You have features like Live Translate, which allows real-time speech translation, even during calls, and then you have the powerful AI gallery editor as well. However, it appears that Samsung will eventually start charging users for using these features.

In the footnotes of Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, Samsung has mentioned that the AI features will be provided for free only until the end of 2025. Currently, we don't have information about how much Samsung plans to charge for these features or if they will introduce charges at all.

It is worth noting that Samsung relies on Google Cloud for most of its AI features. While some features like Live Translation and Tone Tweak work offline, features such as Generative Edit and AI Slo-mo involve cloud-based processing.

4 The S24 comes with a new Always-On Display mode

Samsung Galaxy smartphones have had always-on display mode for quite some time now. But with the latest Galaxy S24 series, it appears that Samsung is giving the AOD mode a makeover to make it look a bit more like... Apple's iPhone. So, now, when you activate AOD on your Galaxy S24 Ultra, it will display your wallpaper in a dimmed yet colored view, similar to how it looks on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models. You can see the feature in action in the image above.

3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on S24 is slightly faster than the standard version

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in all regions and the baseline S24 and the mid-tier S24+ in some regions are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. This chipset is slightly faster than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, boasting clock speeds of up to 3.4GHz. The standard version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen has clock speeds of up to 3.3GHz, which means your Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a tad bit faster than other phones with the same chipset.

2 There is no Qi2 wireless charging

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Qi2 wireless charging technology was showcased over a year ago at CES 2023, with the expectation that smartphones released in late 2023 and early 2024 would adopt it. Companies like Anker, Belkin, and Satechi have even launched their Qi2 wireless chargers. And while we were expecting Samsung to bring Qi2 charging to Android smartphones for the first time with the S24 series, it appears the company could not add this feature to the smartphone.

Instead, the Galaxy S24 series retains the same Fast Charging technology as the previous S23 series, capped at 15W. For those unfamiliar, Qi2 wireless charging isn't primarily about faster charging; it's about easier alignment, thanks to magnets, similar to what Apple uses for MagSafe on their iPhones. However, it seems that the Samsung S24 series doesn't have this feature, and we'll have to wait until next year's Galaxy phones to experience it.

1 The camera in apps like Instagram and Snapchat won't suck anymore

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

One of the biggest annoyances I have heard from Samsung users in the past is that the difference in camera quality in apps like Instagram and Snapchat compared to the main camera app is huge. Samsung is finally fixing this issue with the S24 series. The company has announced that social media apps will now be able to fully utilize the S24's camera capabilities within their in-app cameras.

This not only means that the overall camera quality within those apps will be great, but also means that they will be able to make use of features like Nightography, Super HDR, and video stabilization right inside Instagram and Snapchat. Moreover, Samsung has also worked with Instagram to enable the display of HDR photos on the Galaxy S24, making it the first phone to offer this capability.

These are some of the less-known features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. If you're planning to grab one of these devices, make sure you check out our guides covering the trade-in deals that are currently available on the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. P.S.: You can already grab up to a $750 discount on the latest S24 Ultra.