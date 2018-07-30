Android

Why the extra thickness on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition?

Contents

Let’s get something out of the way: we’re all for thickening up phones if it means providing the consumer with more useful features like extra battery or a whole bunch of other technology.

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition from Chinese player Xiaomi is chock full of “other technology” from in-display fingerprint sensing to structured light facial recognition, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For that to appear in a body just 7.6mm thick is a fair achievement.

But then we get to the back panel and this whole “transparent” design trend that’s been bothering the industry for the past several years. It’s been stated before that real panel is all for show. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor would not look so fancy perched up there in reality.

Well, according to Weibo tech commentator Ice Universe, that “transparent” look is not just a two-dimensional sticker. It’s a real, “decorative” circuit board. Meaning that the phone could’ve been thinner than it is. Or, better yet, that 3,000mAh battery could’ve been upgraded. Alas, we’re not in that alternate reality, but it’s still a good phone. And it’s not one we can easily get anyways.

In China, pre-orders have started for the Mi 8 Explorer Edition with a price of ¥3,699 ($543). More pictures of the circuit board can be found at the source link.

Read More

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Via
Xiaomi
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Design, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, News, Pre-Orders, Pricing, weibo, Xiaomi
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.