VPNs are great tools. You can keep your connection secure, view content that would normally be geographically locked, and control your connection better. As useful as VPNs are, picking the right one for you can be as difficult as picking the right monitor for your computer, so here is a selection of some of the best ones around during a Semi-Annual Sale.

Surfshark VPN: 3-Yr Subscription

Surfshark boasts unlimited simultaneous connections, 500+ torrent-friendly servers, and unlimited data. With this VPN, you’ll be able to access geo-restricted content while protecting your true IP. Security is a strength with this VPN, offering IPv6 leak protection, a kill switch, and Zero-knowledge DNS. You can get the Surfshark VPN: 3-Yr Subscription for $58.7 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

VPNSecure offers a completely secure, totally private browsing experience. Whereas some VPNs keep records of your browsing history, this VPN promises none of your data will be recorded, so you can browse peacefully. VPNSecure lets you bypass geographical restrictions online and delivers unlimited bandwidth. You can get VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription on sale for $13.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

VPN.asia: 10-Year Subscription

Get 10 years of safe browsing with VPN.asia. With a high-strength 256-bit encryption, you can rest assured that anyone trying to steal your data will be easily blocked. Without slowing your internet speed, this VPN gives you unrestricted browsing, bypassing censorship and geography while retaining your total anonymity. You can get a VPN.asia: 10-Year Subscription for $55.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription

The SlickVPN is perfect for travellers or anyone who is always on the move. With HYDRA protection, this VPN masks your traffic from anyone hoping to pry. Giving you total anonymity and an encrypted connection SlickVPN avoids throttled speed and malicious onlookers. With hsyresud in obrt 45 countries and 125 total available, you’ll be able to use this VPN wherever you go. You can get the SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $13.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

Seed4.Me VPN: Lifetime Subscription (Unlimited Devices)

Seed4.Me is a convenient VPN app that can be used for all your devices. With this intuitive app, you’ll be able to unblock websites, browse anonymously and securely, and hide your IP. Seed4me has servers in over 30 countries and does not limit the number of devices that you can use with it. You can get Seed4.Me VPN: Lifetime Subscription (Unlimited Devices) for Sale $27.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

KeepSolid is another VPN that does not limit speed or bandwidth for any of its 10 million customers. Keepsolid offers over 400 VPN servers in 80+ locations around the world, and you’ll be able to stream from geo locked versions of websites around the world. To guarantee user security, KeepSolid includes a Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, and a zero log policy. You can get KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for $27.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

WifiMask VPN Unlimited Devices: 3-Yr Subscription

WifiMask has 21 services in 8 countries and can both disguise your identity and location and improve your browsing experience by eliminating ads. Use WifiMask with as many devices as you want and know they’re all safe. This VPN blocks malware and all other types of nefarious things you might stumbleupon online. You can get WifiMask VPN Unlimited Devices: 3-Yr Subscription for only $29.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

Goose VPN: 2-Yr Subscription

This VPN will protect your browsing with a powerful encryption and keeps no logs of the activity is protects so your anonymity is secure. Circumvent geographical restrictions like those on Hulu or Netflix. Goose will protect an unlimited number of devices and ensures privacy on all of them. You can get Goose VPN: 2-Yr Subscription on sale for only $13.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

The Ultimate KeepSolid Lifetime Subscription Bundle

This two-part bundle includes a DNS Proxy App and the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription, so you can unblock popular streaming sites and browse with total privacy. This bundle will protect an unlimited number of devices under the umbrella of one account. You will even get 24/7 support for any questions you might have about this top-rated bundle. You can get The Ultimate KeepSolid Lifetime Subscription Bundle for $41.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

Hop VPN: Lifetime Subscription

Hop gives you your own private VPN server from which to access the internet no matter where you are. Hop streamlines hosting and connecting to a VPN access point, and you can turn your home wifi into a VPN server that is unnoticeable to any onlookers. Bypass blocked sites and browse securely with this top-rated VPN. You can get your Hop VPN: Lifetime Subscription for $27.99 with coupon code DOWNLOADIT for a limited time.

Prices subject to change