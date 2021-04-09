Whether it’s for watching movies, presenting slides, or studying something while it’s 20 feet wide, the right projector can change how you operate. High-resolution picture, portability, connectivity, and convenience are all important considerations when you’re picking out a new projector, and some of the best ones around are on sale now.

VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080P LED Projector

Equipped with a native resolution of 1920×1080 and a contrast ratio of 5000:1, this projector has unrivaled image quality. Between the long-lasting lamps, 300-inch display, and premium audio and video connections, this projector is perfect for professional use. Get the VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080P LED Projector for $169.99, a discount of 32% from its regular price of $249.

VANKYO Leisure 420 Mini Projector

This project earned its 4.4 stars on Amazon with advanced LCD technology and LED brightness. With a 480P, 1920×1080 resolution, this project is perfect for creating your own big-screen experience in the comfort of your own home. Compact and portable, this projector will still give you a watching size from 40-200 inches from a distance of 4-2 feet. Get your VANKYO Leisure 420 Mini Projector for 35% off now at $89.99.

Minolta MN673 Mini LCD Projector

A projector that can both be a source of entertainment and a professional tool is invaluable, and this one manages that with literally flying colors. 1080P resolution, 120-inch screen, crisp visuals, and input that works for HDMI, USB, and MicroSD devices means you can see a beautiful projection from a huge variety of devices. Get your Minolta MN673 Mini LCD Projector for $99.99 while it’s on sale for 33% off.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

The size of an iPhone 7s Plus, this projector is compact but powerful. Able to cast a 200 inch, cinema-2uality image onto any surface, you’ll be able to transport this projector anywhere you want and pull 200 lumens of 1080p HD visuals out of your pocket whenever you want. You can even stream directly from it! Get your Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $399, a discount of 50% from its regular price of $799.

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

Another powerful mini projector, this device can give you a 240-inch image at 200 Lumens, and it’s only a little bigger than your phone. You can use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to display any image in HD and with remarkable clarity. Enjoy 5 hours of video or 50 hours of music playback with this compact, powerful device. Get the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector for $279.99 while it’s discounted by 64%.

