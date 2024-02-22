Key Takeaways Samsung confirmed Galaxy AI features coming to older devices - Galaxy S23, S23+, Tab S9, and more, starting in late March.

Features like live translator, Chat Assist, and Circle to Search will be included. AI photo editing tools and wallpaper features too.

These AI features use a hybrid on-device and cloud-based approach. Discounts on Galaxy S23 devices available on Amazon now.

During the Galaxy S24 series launch event, Samsung promised that the Galaxy AI features — that debuted with the 2024 flagship series — would be available on older generation devices as well. Now, it's official: Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy AI features are coming to 2023 smartphones and tablets soon.

Samsung has announced that One UI 6.1 will start rolling out for older devices by late March. The list of supported devices includes all the devices announced by Samsung in 2023:

So, what features are included? Well, all of them! The live translator feature for phone calls, Chat Assist for tuning and translating messages in 13 languages, and even Interpreter will be available on older generation devices. However, what's most interesting is that Circle to Search, which allows the user to just highlight content on the screen to get results about that item, will be available on older Galaxy devices.

Additionally, AI photo editing features like Generative Edit for resizing, repositioning, and realigning objects will also be available as well as Instant Slow-mo. Samsung will also be expanding the AI-generated wallpaper features to the older models. It is worth noting that these AI features do not solely work offline and instead use a hybrid on-device and cloud-based AI approach.

Samsung hasn't provided a specific timeline but assures that these features will be available for older devices starting in late March. However, if you're eager to try them out but don't want the latest Samsung flagship, Amazon is currently offering various discounts on Galaxy S23 devices, so you can grab the year-old model and try these AI features next month.