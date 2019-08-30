These premium Owlee audio devices are heavily discounted

When it comes to Bluetooth audio technology, there’s one company that never drops the ball. Owlee is known for designing only the best quality audio devices at very affordable prices. Take a look for yourself and check out these well-crafted Owlee devices!

Owlee Artus Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

An excellent pair of headphones should provide all-day comfort. Thanks to the ergonomic design, the Owlee Artus Bluetooth Wireless Headphones ensure that you’ll be able to listen for hours without any discomfort. Plus, you can get up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. The seamless Bluetooth connectivity allows for flawless playback. At 40% off, the Owlee Artus Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are yours for just $59.99.

Owlee Aviary Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

With so many different speakers on the market, choosing the right one can be difficult. The Owlee Aviary Wireless Bluetooth Speakers make your life easy due to the 360° Soundstage™ technology and passive bass radiators. These features allow you to truly have an immersive audio experience. Similarly to the Owlee headphones, these speakers come with Bluetooth 4.0 and hands-free calling technology. The Owlee Aviary Wireless Bluetooth Speakers are currently only $84.99, which is 34% off the original price.

Owlee Scroll Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Another excellent speaker is the Owlee Scroll. Similar to the Owlee Aviary, these speakers also boast 360° Soundstage™ technology. Plus, you’ll also have a 32 feet wireless connectivity range and 9 hours of battery life. These speakers have a very different design and shape from the Owlee Aviary, so be sure to choose the one that best fits the aesthetics of your home. The Owlee Scroll Wireless Bluetooth Speakers are currently 33% off. That brings your total down to $79.99!

by Christopher Jin