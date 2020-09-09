Google released the stable build of Android 11 for all compatible Pixel smartphones yesterday. Android 11 brings a host of changes to boost privacy. Plus, it is now more convenient to manage notifications, There are multiple other new features too. Now, manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme are releasing final beta ROMs with Android 11 update for their individual UIs.

The latest development was shared by Google in its blog. Google said that the update brings changes to improve multitasking, and give users more control over their privacy with one-time app permissions. Further, it brings built-in screen recording to Android. As for now, Xiaomi will be pushing out its global stable beta ROM based on Android 11 to the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Poco F2 Pro. These users will be getting Mi Pilot MIUI global stable beta ROM running MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Coming to OPPO, it is releasing a new beta version of Colour OS based on Android 11 for the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and the Oppo Reno Ace 2 series in China. The Oppo Find X2 series will be getting the same update in India as well as other regions. Eligible Oppo phone users in India can apply for the beta version by going to Settings > Software Update, click on the settings icon, tap Apply for Beta Version and then Update Beta Version.

OnePlus has also announced OxygenOS 11 beta based on Android 11 for OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Moreover, Realme X50 Pro users will be getting an Android 11 update preview release as well. For reference, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme are offering the upgrade to a limited number of users whereas all OnePlus 8 series users can download and try out OxygenOS 11 beta ROM based on Android 11.

You can read more about the new Android 11 features here.