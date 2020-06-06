We have been getting rumors that suggest the design of future Xiaomi foldable phones. The latest one looks very similar to the design of the Huawei Mate X, which was found by the guys over at Let’s Go Digital.

A new patent for Xiaomi was posted Friday by the CNIPA for a foldable device that was submitted late in 2019. When you see the design of this phone, you can’t help but think about the Huawei Mate X. The device’s display folds outwards, with enough space to hold the phone. It also includes a bar that houses its four cameras, which is also meant to help users hold the device properly, just like the Mate X.

We can also see the placement of the charging port at the bottom of the device and very small bezels. Maybe the biggest upgrade that this device may get when compared to the Mate X is that this Xiaomi Foldable would arrive with Google Services, meaning that it could very well compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold around the world. We have also seen Xiaomi working on a dual-hinge and a clamshell foldable device, but we can only wait to see if any of them actually get launched.

Source GSM Arena

Via Let’s Go Digital