These LG smartphones will receive Android 12 this quarter

Last year, LG announced its exit from the smartphone market. After a lot of speculation as to what would happen to the current smartphones, LG announced that it will continue supporting devices already out in the market and release Android updates for them.

The company recently released Android 12 for its LG Velvet smartphone, and now the company has announced the list of phones that will receive Android 12 in this quarter. The list of smartphones that will receive Android 12 is:

LG Q92 5G

LG V50 ThinQ

LG V50S ThinQ

In addition to these smartphones getting Android 12, LG has announced that midrange Q52, LG Velvet, and LG Wing will receive security updates this quarter. However, LG V60 is weirdly missing from the list of smartphones getting Android 12. Although Android 12 is (most likely) going to be the last Android update for most of these devices, LG has ensured that LG Wing and Velvet will receive Android 13 in 2022.

Moreover, it's worth noting that the list applies to the Korean market only. There's no word if the LG smartphones in other global markets will receive Android 12 along with the Korean market in Q2 2022. But, this does at least suggest that these smartphones in the other global regions will get Android 12 at some point.

