Recently, LG shuttered its mobile division, reportedly, after failing to find a buyer. It announced the exit from the smartphone market since its phone business failed to turn a profit for years in a row. LG also said that it aims to release an Android 12 update for a handful of its phones. Soon after, it announced that all its premium smartphones will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase. This means that LG will be updating some of its smartphones to Android 13, which is still two generations away.

Now, G’s Korean website (via Android Authority) has announced that these smartphones are eligible for Android 12 and Android 13 updates:

Smartphone Android 12 Android 13
LG Wing Yes Yes
LG Velvet Yes Yes
LG Velvet LTE Yes Yes
LG V50s Yes No
LG V50 Yes No
LG G8 Yes No
LG Q31 Yes No
LG Q52 Yes No
LG Q92 Yes No

 

Moreover, LG Germany has also revealed the Android 11 roadmap for some of its devices, which extends to the Q4 of 2021. The following devices are expected to receive the Android 11 update before the end of this year.

Phone Rollout Status
LG Velvet 5G Yes Yes
LG G8X Yes Yes
LG Velvet LTE Yes Yes
LG G8S Yes No
LG Wing Yes No
LG K52 Yes No
LG K42 Yes No

Moreover, LG V50, V50S, Q31, Q51, Q52, Q61, Q70, Q92, and Q9 One will also get updated to Android 11, as per LG Korea’s website. While LG’s track record for rolling out updates isn’t the best, it is promising something that it never did when the phone division was in existence. Further, Android Authority notes how LG has a history of rolling out software updates for some devices in its home market of South Korea but not launching them in other regions. Hence, these aforementioned devices might or might not get updated to the version stated by the company in your region.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

