Apple took the virtual stage at WWDC 2020 to announce a slew of new updates to iOS. The new OS is now more powerful and easier to use. The company has focused on improving the user experience. We now have an App Library, which lets you control your apps into a more simple, organized way for you to navigate.

Widgets have also been added. Further,Siri is now getting more power and a new compact design that won’t take over the device’s screen. Other Apps such as Messages, Apple Maps, Car Play, and the App Store are also getting new features.

The big question remains, “Will my iPhone be getting the iOS 14 update?” If you are wondering the same, we have an answer for you. Apple is going as back as 2015 to support its devices. Here are the iPhones that will get updated to iOS 14:

iPhone 11 iPhone 7 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 6s iPhone Xs iPhone 6s Plus iPhone Xs Max iPhone SE

1st gen iPhone X iPhone SE

2nd gen iPhone 8 iPod Touch

7th gen iPhone 8 Plus iPhone XR

It’s assuring to see Apple still supporting devices like iPhone 6 and the first generation iPhone SE that date back to 2015. You can check everything that Apple announced at WWDC 2020 here.