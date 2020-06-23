iOS 14

Apple took the virtual stage at WWDC 2020 to announce a slew of new updates to iOS. The new OS is now more powerful and easier to use. The company has focused on improving the user experience. We now have an App Library, which lets you control your apps into a more simple, organized way for you to navigate.

 Widgets have also been added. Further,Siri is now getting more power and a new compact design that won’t take over the device’s screen. Other Apps such as MessagesApple MapsCar Play, and the App Store are also getting new features.

The big question remains, “Will my iPhone be getting the iOS 14 update?” If you are wondering the same, we have an answer for you. Apple is going as back as 2015 to support its devices. Here are the iPhones that will get updated to iOS 14:

iPhone 11iPhone 7
iPhone 11 ProiPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 11 Pro MaxiPhone 6s
iPhone XsiPhone 6s Plus
iPhone Xs MaxiPhone SE
1st gen
iPhone XiPhone SE
2nd gen
iPhone 8iPod Touch
7th gen
iPhone 8 Plus

It’s assuring to see Apple still supporting devices like iPhone 6 and the first generation iPhone SE that date back to 2015. You can check everything that Apple announced at WWDC 2020 here.

