Apple Pencil, iPadOS 14

At WWDC 2020, Apple announced new features to its iPadOS. It is receiving new experiences that include designs that are exclusive to this OS. It gets the same re-designed widgets that we saw in iOS 14. Plus, the update brings a new sidebar that woks with Notes, Files, Music, and more.

Siri is also getting smarter. It won’t take over the entire screen of your iPad. Further, the incoming call notification is now a small banner at the top of your screen. Apple Pencil is receiving new features too. But will your iPad get the new OS update? Let’s answer that questions.

Apple is going as back as 2014 to support its iPad Air 2, a six-year-old device. Here’s a list of iPads that are compatible with the new iPadOS:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch
(4th generation)		iPad (7th generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch
(2nd generation)		iPad (6th generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch
(3rd generation)		iPad (5th generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch
(1st generation)		iPad mini
(5th generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch
(2nd generation)		iPad mini 4
iPad ro 12.9-inch
(1st generation)		iPad Air
(3rd generation)
iPad Pro 10.5-inchiPad Air 2
iPad Pro 9.7-inch
